Man accused of breaking window and punching son in domestic dispute

Brockville Police 1

Brockville Police responded to a domestic disturbance late Wednesday night involving an intoxicated man.

Police were called to a downtown residence where a 37-year-old man was accused of breaking a window and punching his 16-year-old son in the face.

The man fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away. He faces charges including assault and mischief.

