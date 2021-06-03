Man arrested for threats while holding a knife

Kingston Police have arrested a man for allegedly making threats while holding a knife after he was told to wear a mask.

Police say on Monday at around 2:35 p.m., a man entered a business on Montreal St.

The accused was said to have not been wearing a mask and refused to wear one after being asked by a security guard.

Officers say the man became confrontational and pulled a knife from his pocket and pointed it at the security guard.

It's alleged that the accused then smashed a hole in the wall with his forehead then pulled the fire alarm in the hallway.

Police arrived and say they arrested the suspect without incident at around 3:00 p.m.

21-year-old Shane Smith faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief under $5000, making a false fire alarm, and two counts of breach of probation.