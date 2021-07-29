Man retrieved from Confederation Basin in serious condition
Frontenac Paramedics say they retrieved an adult male from the Confederation Basin in Kingston this morning.
The man was sent to hospital in serious condition.
More details will be released as they become available...
Frontenac Paramedics retrieved one male patient from the water at Confederation Basin in Kingston earlier this morning. He was treated and transported to @KingstonHSC in serious condition. #YGK #InFrontenac pic.twitter.com/okmTqUHYLo— Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) July 29, 2021
-
Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo tonightThe Ottawa Valley will be looking at the Women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo tonight.
-
Over 71 per cent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyIn the latest vaccine update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit says over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Spike in fatal overdoses in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark regionThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is noting a recent spike in fatal overdoses in the region.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared overA COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingston General Hospital has been declared over by KFL&A Public Health.
-
Another day of zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A regionKFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
-
OPP investigating dirt bike collision in Madawaska ValleyKillaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.
-
$17.3 million contract awarded for construction of Alaine Chartrand ArenaPrescott Town Council awarded a $17.3 million contract for the construction of the new arena and recreation centre.
-
192 upgraded beds for Extendicare KingstonThe Ontario government has announced it will be "redeveloping and expanding" the Extendicare Kingston long-term care home.
-
Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark becomes first Ontario region to reach 70% fully vaccinatedLeeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says its region is the first in the province to reach 70 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated. It's now at 71 per cent.