Military training in Calabogie beginning Feb. 28th

Canada's National Defense and Canadian Armed Forces are advising the public of military training in Calabogie, Ont.

They say members from the Royal Canadian Dragoons (RCD) will be conducting winter training in the Calabogie Peak Resort area from February 28th to March 4th.

Around 150 soldiers will be participating in what is called Exercise Frozen Spartan.

Residents in the area may see uniformed personnel with weapons conducting winter warfare training to include skills building, skiing and ice training.

The National Defense and Canadian Armed Forces says the exercise is part of the RCD's annual training to "ensure members can perform winter survival and tactical operations in cold weather environments."

They say there will be an effort to ensure disruption in the community is kept at a minimum.