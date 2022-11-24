MP Cheryl Gallant delivers statement in House of Commons

With many Councillors taking their oath of office to being a new term of municipal council, MP Cheryl Gallant delivered a statement in the House of Commons yesterday. In the address, Gallant said "I have had the opportunity to work with selfless, hard-working individuals representing 20 local councils in my Riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke," adding that this past term was no exception.

MP Gallant continued to say "thank-you to those current councillors who either decided to retire at the end of this term or were not successful," adding that "politics is an unforgiving business. Cherish the honour."

"For those candidates who were successful, welcome to public office! Welcome back for returning councillors. New councillors are now being sworn in for the start of the new term in office, and the task begins," said MP Gallant looking forward to the new term.

MP Gallant concluded the statement by wishing all councillors congratulations and good luck.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray