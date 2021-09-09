Multi-vehicle collision in Bath leads to impairment charges

A multi-vehicle collision has led to impairment charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the collision Sunday at around 11 p.m. on Purdy Rd. in Bath, Ont.

An investigation found that a black sedan struck a SUV resulting in damage to the SUV and a truck parked on the shoulder of the road.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

Police determined the driver of the black sedan was showing signs of impairment.

43-year-old Jamie Timms of Loyalist Township faces impairment charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on September 21st.