Multiple charges after traffic stop in McNab/Braeside Township

A traffic stop in McNab/Braeside Township has resulted in multiple charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Sunday at around 11:40 p.m, officers with the Renfrew detachment were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Burnstown Rd.

A vehicle entered the program and an officer started an investigation.

Officers charged 35-year-old Joseph Ladouceur for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and plates not authorized.

The next day, at around 10:10 p.m., a Renfrew OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement at the same road.

A traffic stop was initiated and the same driver as well as a passenger were located in the vehicle.

Ladoucer was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance a second time and the vehicle was towed.

After further investigation, Renfrew OPP arrested Ladoucer as well as 42-year-old Kristen Plotz on Tuesday,

Ladoucer was charged with the following:

Obstruct peace officer -Criminal Code (CC) sec. 129(a) X 2

Personation with intent - (CC) sec. 403(1)(c) x 2

Personation with intent to avoid arrest - (CC) sec. 403(1)(d) x 2

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - (CC) sec. 355(b) x 3

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - (CC) sec. 355(a)

Fraud over $5000 - (CC) sec. 380(1)

Fail to comply with probation order - (CC) sec. 733.1(1) x 5

Fail to comply with release order - (CC) sec. 145(5)(a) x 2

Plotz was charged with the following:

Personation with intent to avoid arrest - (CC) sec. 403(1)(d) x 2

Obstruct peace officer - (CC) sec. 129(a) X 2

Possession of property obtained by crime - (CC) sec. 354(1)(a)

Possession of identity document - (CC) sec. 56.1

Both were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Renfrew court on August 30th for a bail hearing via video link