National Senior Safety Week encourages you to 'Think Twice Before You Send'

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed and continues to push many day-to-day interactions online. For those familiar and proficient with technology, this presented a mild learning curve, at best. But for those less familiar with the tools, it came along with risk.

National Senior Safety Week is from November 6th to 12th, and the Canada Safety Council is calling attention to the disproportionate rate of seniors being targeted in online scams.

"It is unconscionable to think of anyone taking advantage of seniors at any time," said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. "In today's world the internet and e-communication can be important tools for seniors and we all play a role in supporting this vulnerable segment of society with education and appropriate security measures such that they are not taken advantage of online."

In 2022, through to the end of July, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received reports of 674 cases, 273 victims and a staggering $2.7 million in monetary losses. Comparatively, the full 2021 calendar year saw 379 cases, 115 victims, and $1.7 million in losses.

"There's been a great uptick in the last two years of seniors being more willing to use email and social media," said Bill VanGorder, the vice-chair of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), in an interview with the King's University student-run publication, The Signal. "They tend to be more easily attracted and caught by those scams."

Safety tips have been provided to help you identify common scams and prevent yourself from becoming a victim:

- Never share personal information over the phone or email.

- Share no information on cold calls. If someone calls you and begins asking for information, inform them that you would be more comfortable hanging up and calling back.

- Do not open emails, attachments or messages from people you don't know.

- Do not be intimidated. Many scammers use this method, where they will attempt to intimidate and bully you into paying them or giving them information.

