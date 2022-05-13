No Mow May in Leeds and the Thousand Islands

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is supporting the international initiative "No Mow May," aimed at giving pollinators, bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, ants and birds, get a head start on the season. The town is encouraging residents to refrain from cutting lawns for the month of May.

In support of No Mo May, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is reducing the amount of mowing on public lands. For operational reasons, some mowing will still occur. However, every effort will be made to leave areas uncut during the month of May to assist pollinators.

If No Mow May isn't something you can do, the Nature Conservatory of Canada suggests reducing the number of times you mow instead, or having a Slow Mow May. The conservatory also says you can plant more native species in your garden to help aswell.