No new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified.
The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 14.
Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 73 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
No new COVID-19 cases to report in #KFLA today!— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) June 9, 2021
