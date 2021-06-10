No new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified.

The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 14.

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 73 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.