No new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

covid 19

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 14. 

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 73 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

