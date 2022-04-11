iHeartRadio
11°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

No visitors allowed at 3rd Medical Unit after four patients test positive for COVID-19

Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is not allowing visitors or essential caregivers to its 3rd Medical Unit.

This comes after four patients within the unit tested positive for COVID-19. 

"This outbreak is an important reminder that we all need to continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel in a press release. 

PRH says the only exception will be circumstances like end-of-life where visitors can be approved on a case-by-case basis if fully vaccinated. 

The hospital also says that "enhanced testing and containment strategies" are in place. 

12

Check out the latest Songs