No visitors allowed at 3rd Medical Unit after four patients test positive for COVID-19

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is not allowing visitors or essential caregivers to its 3rd Medical Unit.

This comes after four patients within the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

"This outbreak is an important reminder that we all need to continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel in a press release.

PRH says the only exception will be circumstances like end-of-life where visitors can be approved on a case-by-case basis if fully vaccinated.

The hospital also says that "enhanced testing and containment strategies" are in place.