Officer assault at scene of crashed stolen vehicle in Petawawa, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges against a Petawawa resident after recovering a stolen vehicle. OPP report the vehicle was stolen on January 31st, 2023 in Petawawa.

The incident took place on February 3rd, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m. when officers began to investigate after a report of a vehicle striking a snowbank on Rantz Road in Petawawa. The stolen vehicle was located at the scene and the driver was arrested for several offences in relation to the stolen vehicle and a domestic dispute that evening. Police also report that during the process of the investigation and arrest an officer was assaulted by the accused.

As a result of the investigtion, the 25-year-old Petawawa resident was charged with the following offences:

- Assault peace officer

- Obstruct peace officer

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Failure to comply with release order - three counts

- Spousal assault

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke. The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the domestic violence victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray