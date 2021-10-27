iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Covid19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The one case was added from the previous days. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at five. 

Of the known active cases, four are in Lanark, and one is Out of Region/Unknown. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 
 

 

