One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The one case was added from the previous days.
The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at five.
Of the known active cases, four are in Lanark, and one is Out of Region/Unknown.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Active cases today: 5 – 1 new for a total of 1936 cases; 1868 recovered. On the map: 1 in Lanark East; 3 in Lanark West; 1 unknown/out of region. Full report https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/zpBH2dXZlg— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) October 27, 2021