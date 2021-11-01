One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The lone case was added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region is at seven.

Of the known active cases, three are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, two are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One person has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. They are the lone person in hospital with the virus.