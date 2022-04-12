Ontario expanding college degree options in attempt to address workforce shortages

Ontario is adding public college degree options in a bid to address labour force gaps.

Public colleges can now start developing three and four-year degree programs that will prepare graduates for jobs in identified fields like the auto sector.

The province says three-year applied degree programs will allow for college programs that would train skilled workers in technology jobs, as well as workers to build electric and infrastructure like roads and transit.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the plan aligns with the government's priority of investing in critical infrastructure and making the province a North American leader in the auto sector.

St. Lawrence College commented on the announcement in a release.

"This is tremendous news for students, employers and our community," said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO of St. Lawrence College in a press release. "It will create a wealth of new career opportunities for students and will be pivotal to Ontario's economic renewal, and to the continued growth and success of employers in our region."

The college says that the announcement will help "fulfil the growing demand among employers for graduates with more highly specialized qualifications."

"This is a truly historic improvement to post-secondary education," Vollebregt says in the release. "It builds on our tremendous success and will encourage more students to enroll in programs that lead to rewarding careers."

The province says it anticipates the new programs will start accepting students in the fall of 2023.

Programs will be approved by the minister and the province says the cap on degree programs that colleges can offer will be raised by five per cent.



With files from the Canadian Press