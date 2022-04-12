Ontario expanding college degree options in attempt to address workforce shortages

Ontario is adding public college degree options in a bid to address labour force gaps.

Public colleges can now start developing three and four-year degree programs that will prepare graduates for jobs in identified fields like the auto sector.

The province says three-year applied degree programs will allow for college programs that would train skilled workers in technology jobs, as well as workers to build electric and infrastructure like roads and transit.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the plan aligns with the government's priority of investing in critical infrastructure and making the province a North American leader in the auto sector.

Algonquin College commented on the announcement in a release.

"This is tremendous news for students, employers and our community. This decision will provide more options to prospective students and enhance Algonquin’s established reputation in offering degree programs," said Algonquin CEO and President, Claude Brulé in a press release. "This will also enable Algonquin to better meet the needs of regional employers through the development of new degrees in fields such as Public Administration, Information Technology, Game Design and Animation."

The province says it anticipates the new programs will start accepting students in the fall of 2023.

Programs will be approved by the minister and the province says the cap on degree programs that colleges can offer will be raised by five per cent.



With files from the Canadian Press