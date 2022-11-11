OPP called to snowmobile trail after signs are pulled

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe is investigating a mischief call, relating to a property incident involving the removal of motorized snow vehicle signs. The incident took place on November 4th, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police responded to a mischief call, in the Township of Madawaska Valley. When they attended the scene they investigated several signs on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, (OFSC) B102 trail that had been pulled from the trail and left on the ground.

Police are not sure of the motive behind the mischief, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray