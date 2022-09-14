OPP charge 47-year-old with three counts of sexual assault on a minor
A complaint made to Russell County Ontario Provincial Police in Limoges led to several charges of sexual assault, including sexual assault on a minor. The call was made on September 9th around 10:45 p.m. regarding a complaint of sexual assault in The Nation Township.
Once Russell County OPP began an investigation they determined that a physical altercation had occurred between an adult and a youth. Further investigation resulted in a 43-year-old from The Nation Township being arrested and charged. The accused is now facing the following charges:
- Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age (Three counts)
- Sexual Interference (Three counts)
- Sexual Exploitation (Three counts)
- Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age (Two counts)
Following the arrest, the accused was held for bail. OPP note that the identity of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
