OPP Charge man in child sexual exploitation case

Ontario Provincial Police in Bancroft, along with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit have arrested and charged a man during a search warrant.

46-year-old Richard Carroll has been charged with, Luring a Person Under 16 years of age by means of Telecommunication, Invitation to Sexual Touching, and Distribution of Child Pornography.

The accused has been held in custody since his arrest on Nov. 14, 2022

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink