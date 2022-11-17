OPP Investigate fatal ATV collision in Picton
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man as a result of an ATV collision.
Police say it happened on Nov. 16, 2022, around 6:00 p.m. when they responded to a call on Rosseau Crossroad in Prince Edward County, where a man was strapped under an ATV.
PEC Fire, as well as Hastings-Quinte Paramedics, arrived on the scene and transported the man to the hospital with critical, Life threatening Injuries.
He was later pronounced dead at the dead.
The investigation into what caused the collision remains ongoing, Police are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to come forward.
With files from CFRA's Ethan FInk
