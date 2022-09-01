OPP Investigating Vandalism at Algonquin College

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating damage to the mural at Algonquin College.

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., two males were observed at Algonquin College in Pembroke prior to damage being done to the mural.

The OPP are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the males involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP at 613-732-3332

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink