Paul Martin Drive Bridge temporarily closed to traffic Friday

As a convoy of truckers protesting mandatory vaccinations and other COVID-19 mandates continues to make its way to Ottawa, the City of Pembroke has announced that Paul Martin Drive Bridge is being closed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The city says the decision was made at the request of the Ontario Provincial Police as well as in the interest of public safety.

Paul Martin Dr. at Boundary Rd. will be closed to all southbound traffic heading Hwy 17. There will be no access for traffic to cross the bridge on Paul Martin Dr. during that time.

The public is encouraged to take alternate routes and to respect the posted signage at all times.