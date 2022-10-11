Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep
Members of the Stormont OPP are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
On Oct. 7, just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision on County Road 2.
The initial investigation showed the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while walking along the side of the road.
The person was then transported to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.
The investigation continues, with police seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect's vehicle.
It is believed to be a 2008-2012 model Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror and will have damage to the front right corner and headlight assembly.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Stormont division of the OPP.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
