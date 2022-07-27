Personal property argument leads to assault charge

A local Kingston man has been charged after a fight broke out over personal property on July 25.

Police say the victim visited the home of the person responsible, located in the 700 block of Division Street. The person charged lived with one of the victim's children at this residence.

The 48-year-old proceeded to fight with the victim over property that he believed was theirs, and was, at the time, in the victim's possession. The victim refused to hand over the item and a physical fight ensued. The accused proceeded to punch the other person in the face, causing them to fall back and hit the ground, resulting in a minor injury to their arm.

The victim left the residence and shortly called Kingston Police.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers attended the scene and arrested the person responsible for the assault. They were transported to police headquarters where they were later released on conditions with a future court date.