Police asking for assistance from the public in locating missing Kingston youth

Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Kingston youth. 15-year-old Patrick Stephens was last seen on September 8th in the area of Portsmouth Avenue near Elmwood Street in midtown Kingston. Stephens' current whereabouts are unknown, however, police believe that they have been in the city of Trenton or in the Quinte West area.

Stephens is described as Caucasian and 5 feet 8 inches tall. They have a slim building with wavy black hair. Stephens was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes while carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Patrick Stephens is asked to please contact Detective Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Kingston Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray