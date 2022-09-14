Police asking for assistance from the public in locating missing Kingston youth
Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Kingston youth. 15-year-old Patrick Stephens was last seen on September 8th in the area of Portsmouth Avenue near Elmwood Street in midtown Kingston. Stephens' current whereabouts are unknown, however, police believe that they have been in the city of Trenton or in the Quinte West area.
Stephens is described as Caucasian and 5 feet 8 inches tall. They have a slim building with wavy black hair. Stephens was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes while carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Patrick Stephens is asked to please contact Detective Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Kingston Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Summer Company Program celebrates four young business ownersEnterprise Renfrew County announces four ambitious and eager students who completed the Summer Company Program, in the process launching their own businesses and earning grant awards.
-
The Black & White Gala returns with $10,000 donation from local business ownersThe Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation thanks local owners of Pembroke's Canadian Tire for their generous donation, raising money towards the Cancer Care Campaign at this year's Black & White Gala.
-
Single vehicle collision sends one person to hospital with serious injuriesA pick-up truck on Bruceton Road lost control early on September 5th. OPP report the vehicle left the road and crashed into two large trees. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
OPP charge 47-year-old with three counts of sexual assault on a minorA sexual assault investigation conducted by Russell County OPP results in the arrest of a 43-year-old who now faces several charges including 3 counts of sexual assault of a minor.
-
Six month trafficking investigation leads to seizure of 46 firearmsA joint firearms trafficking investigation organized through the Ottawa Police Service came to a head after a traffic stop east of Prescott resulted in the seizure of 46 firearms.
-
New Bivalent COVID-19 booster rolloutBooking has begun for the new 'Fall Booster' of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit details vaccine eligibility and how to book your jab.
-
Kingston Frontenac Public Library previews fall programs for all agesAn extensive preview of programs and events taking place through Kingston Frontenac Public Library has been released, with exciting and educational opportunities for the whole family.
-
Queen's alumnus and bestselling author Omar El Akkad joins KFPL Bookmark SeriesThe Bookmark Series by The Kingston Frontenac Public Library in partnership with Queen's University Library has announced the public can join bestseller Omar El Akkad in a conversation on October 3rd.
-
Updates by OPP in an ongoing fraud investigation that scammed several people in RenfrewAn investigation into several fraudulent online advertisements for the sale of firewood has resulted in one man from North Algona Wilberforce being arrested on 11 counts of fraud.