Police seeking help in identifying arson suspect

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in arson on August 4th, 2022.

The suspect was seen exiting 76 Princess Street in the downtown core and continued walking north.

They were last seen wearing a yellow top, light-coloured pants, and carrying a bag over their left shoulder.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Detective David Wein at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca 613-549-4660 ext. 6198

- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink