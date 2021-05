A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic has opened up in Prescott.

The clinic is in partnership with the Augusta Township.

It is open from 10 a.m and goes until 4 p.m.

It should be noted that the clinic is already pre-booked and that no walk-ins are being accepted.

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd tells the Bruce Wylie Show other clinics will be offered "in the weeks to come."