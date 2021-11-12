Possible COVID-19 exposure at The Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior

Renfrew county district health unit is investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior. A person who tested positive for the virus provided service at the establishment on November 4th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm during their contagious period.

Anyone who attended The Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior during those times are advised they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who attended should self-monitor for symptoms until at least November 14th. If you become symptomatic, you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, even if you are fully vaccinated

To book a COVID-19 test with Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre (VTAC) visit https://rcvtac.ca/. If you cannot book online call VTAC at 1-844-727-6404. Click here to view the public testing schedule (November 8-12).

RCDHU is reminding residents to complete the COVID-19 self-assessment tool or COVID-19 school and child care self-assessment tool daily before going to work, school or daycare, to monitor for symptoms and proper guidance.

For more information, visit RCDHU’s website or call 613-732-3629 or 1-800-267-1097.