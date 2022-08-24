Possible disruptions from Iron Warrior 2022 in Petawawa

A public service announcement has been released by National Defense/ Canadian Armed Forces. They are advising residents in Petawawa that two Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group's Iron Warrior 2022 will be conducted during the day on August 26th and 27th, 2022. They warn the 39th annual Iron Warrior competition may impact some day-to-day activities in the city. Local residents may experience unusual sounds and possible traffic disruptions while the competition is ongoing.

The start of the competition will be marked at 4:00 a.m. on August 26th with a single round of blank artillery being fired. Another blank round will be fired the following day on August 27th around 7:00 a.m. Those living near Dundonald Hall should expect to hear the sound of the rounds being fired both mornings.

Throughout the days of the competition, the competitors will be traveling outside of the Garrison, through the streets, trails, and town of Petawawa. To keep things running smooth, and keep both participants and the public safe, two Canadian Mechanized Brigade Groups will set up traffic control points where competitors can cross public roads with minimal disruptions. However, residents should expect increased traffic both on the roads and on foot during the competition.

Residents are being informed that the primary areas that will be affected are along parts of the Algonquin Trail, Victoria Street, Albert Street, Festubert Boulevard, and the Petawawa Point Beach area. They also ask the public to have patience and use caution while traveling in these areas.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray