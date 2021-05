BROCKVILLE, ONT -- Pride Week in Brockville will be going virtual once again this year.

The week will kick off with the annual flag raising ceremony behind Brockville City Hall on May 31st at 11 a.m.

The flag raising will be broadcasted live on the Brockville Pride Facebook page.

Other event information can be found at the Brockville Pride Facebook page or at their website.

Pride week goes from May 31st to June 6th.