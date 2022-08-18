Provincial funding to the Safe Bed Program in Cornwall

Health Minister Sylvia Jones held a press conference outside of the Cornwall Community Hospital Wednesday morning announcing $600,000 of provincial funding for the community's Safe Bed Program.

The program involves a 30-day crisis placement, offering meals, personal care items, and assistance with rebuilding supportive relationships, all built around recovery-oriented goals. They will also work in partnership with a variety of community services including Addictions and Mental Health, Cornwall Police Services, Akwesasne Mohawk Police, Ontario Provincial Police of SDG and Prescott-Russell, and Riverview Manor.

The program will offer service out of a renovated portion of Riverview Manor, a living facility on Montreal Road. The living area includes two private beds and two co-ed living spaces, which have an additional four beds. This facility acts as an option instead of hospital admission or detention. Individuals in the Manor will have around-the-clock support, with one member of the CCH staff working at all times.

30 clients have been accepted to the program since April, they are now working at full capacity. Some of the additional funding will likely be distributed to mental health nurses and mobile crisis response teams, as the CCH has regularly requested funding to supplement full-time nurses.

When talking about the additional funding, Jones emphasized the need for increased services for mental health and wellbeing, as it's becoming a major concern for many Ontarians. Jones continued, praising the program for utilizing multiple community partnerships to work towards a collective goal.

With Files from CFRA's - Connor Ray