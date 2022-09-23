Pumpkinferno at Fort Henry returns for a second year

Fort Henry is announcing the return of its successful 'Pumpkinferno' event. The family-friendly festival will be in Kingston for its second consecutive year beginning on September 30, 2022.

When the sun goes down, the Fort Henry National Historic Site will be transformed into an enchanted wonderland of brilliant pumpkin sculptures inside the limestone walls under the night sky.

This year, Fort Henry will have 7 new experiences, totaling 21 exhibits. This includes a new custom display immortalizing current and long-time leader of the Fort Henry Guard, Mark Bennet. New themes also include Creatures of the Current, Superheroes in Power to the Pumpkins, and much more! The Parade Square's interactive zone will feature family-friendly activities, a game show, and more pumpkins.

The Pumpkinferno experience originated at SLPC’s Upper Canada Village more than 10 years ago. The Village has become Ontario’s pre-eminent expert on pumpkin events and artificial pumpkin carving, assembling a talented group of artists who spend four months each year designing and carving thousands of pumpkins to bring this artful exhibit to life.

Fort Henry’s Pumpkinferno debut was a sell-out success, welcoming more than 35,000 guests in 2021, representing $3.4 million in visitor spending in the Kingston area.

Pumpkinferno will operate nightly from September 30 to October 19 from 7:14 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., and October 20 to 31 from 6:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Tickets are sold in 30-minute intervals, with the last ticket being sold at 9:45 p.m. General admission is $20.00.

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.forthenry.com/event/pumpkinferno/

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa