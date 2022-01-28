RCDHU moving to provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking system effective Feb. 1

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced it will be moving from its local COVID-19 vaccine booking system to the provincial system.

Starting February 1st, residents can book through the provincial COVID-19 vaccine portal or by calling the provincial vaccine contact centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Those who don't have an Ontario Health Card and is unable to book their vaccination appointment online must call RCDHU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information Line at 613-732-9436 or toll free at 1-833-773-0004.

RCDHU says while no appointments are necessary as there are walk-in clinics for residents 12 and older in Renfrew County (walk-ins for children 5-11 years of age are based on vaccine availability), they say there are benefits to booking an appointment ahead of time.

They say this includes "seamless data collection and sharing, while the user experience is improved."