RCDHU reports 22 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

22 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the Renfrew County since Friday.

The number of total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic has now reached over 1,000.

Current known active cases is at 42.

As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19, three at schools and two at workplaces.