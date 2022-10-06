Road closures are in effect near the Macdonald-Chartier Freeway.
The City of Brockville is warning of a road closure on Megedoma Blvd, near Millwood Ave.
The closure is taking effect this morning and will be in place until Friday evening.
The city is working on repairing roads in the area, only transit routes will be allowed acsess.
Drivers heading towards the Macdonald-Chartier Freeway are being warned to expect delays, and plan accordingly.
There is also a second road closure taking effect next week near the Brockville general hospital.
Pearl Street east near Ormond and Hill streets will be closed on October 17th-18th for roadwork.
Only emergency vehicles will be given access to the area.
The city advises drivers to review their commute, follow posted detours, expect delays and plan accordingly.
--With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
