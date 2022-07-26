Send a Kid to Camp fundraiser surpasses target

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario's Send a Kid to Camp fundraiser has seen huge success this year, with people in the community donating like never before.

Send a Kid to Camp (SAKTC) is a part of the Y's annual Strong Communities campaign that raises money for the Y's financial assistance fund, which helps people gain access to healthy, inclusive programming, including summer camps.

The Strong Communities campaign also helps seniors living with chronic health conditions to achieve better outcomes, provides youngsters with a safe place to go after school. and gives families more opportunities to play together. It also teaches teens leadership skills, and helps individuals who are isolated in finding a place where they are supported and can make new friends.

This year's Strong Communities campaign goal is $400,000 with $100,000 going towards SAKTC. The fundraiser has now raised a total of $133,270.14 - 30% above the target goal.

“We are humbled and very grateful that people in our community see the value of our work and have been so willing to give,” said Rob Adams, CEO, YMCA of Eastern Ontario. “The past two years have been really difficult for kids and summer camp is an important opportunity to help kids re-connect, socialize and learn new things while they’re having fun.”

The Strong Communities campaign has already raised $272,930.39 of the $400,000 goal. This number includes funds for Send a Kid to Camp.

“Two years without socializing or with intermittent socializing has had an impact. We’ve seen more kids struggle in integrating with others than in past years. It seems to be taking some children a little longer to learn or re-learn skills for interactive play. Increased donations to Y summer camps means that we don’t have to limit the subsidy we can provide to families who are most in need, which opens access. And this year, perhaps more than any other time, we’re seeing just how important social interactions are for our kids.” - Rob Adams, CEO, YMCA of Eastern Ontario

People are encouraged to continue donating throughout the campaign, which ends in December 2022, or to one of two remaining cornerstone events. The Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament on August 17, or the George E. Smith Memorial Fire Truck Pull on October 15.

By donating you are helping to address food insecurity, helping children learn to swim, a teen learns to lead and feel successful, and enabling a child to participate in a recreation program or in physical activity. Donations also provide a safe and welcoming after-school program for at-risk teens, enabling a family to access trusted childcare, and helping seniors maintain or regain mobility.