Snowmobile theft in North Algona Wilberforce

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a snowmobile in North Algona Wilberforce.

Police responded to a theft call at around 1:45 p.m. last Wednesday.

A 2008 blue and white Yamaha Nytro snowmobile was reported stolen sometime between Feb. 26 and March 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.