Snowmobile theft in North Algona Wilberforce
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a snowmobile in North Algona Wilberforce.
Police responded to a theft call at around 1:45 p.m. last Wednesday.
A 2008 blue and white Yamaha Nytro snowmobile was reported stolen sometime between Feb. 26 and March 2.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
-
Police charge woman with impairment and assaulting an officerA 32-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving and assaulting an officer.
-
Application process open for PPDCF grantsThe Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation has announced that it is accepting applications for it's annual grant process.
-
Serious injuries after head-on collision on Hwy. 60.Serious injuries are being reported after a collision on Hwy. 60.
-
Free contractor course supporting launch of Better Homes Kingston ProgramThe course will focus on high performance homes and building science principles that the city says will support the launch of the Better Homes Kingston Program.
-
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19.
-
178 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 178 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Minor injuries after rollover collision in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover collision that lead to minor injuries.
-
Police charge man alleged to wield a knife on Perth St.Police say on March 4th at around 2 p.m., police learned of a man in possession of a knife in the area of Perth St.
-
46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 46 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.