Snowstorm cancels grand opening event for Law and Orders.

The grand opening event of Law and Orders has been canceled, as Petawawa is slated to have 30cm of snowfall Friday.

The restaurant's owner, Jamie La, doesn't want to encourage unnecessary travel during the snowstorm.

Despite the cancelation of the event, Law and his team will still be running the food drive over the weekend.

Law will be accepting donations of non-perishable food, and cash, in support of the Petawawa Pantry Food Bank. Law will be matching cash donations up to $250.