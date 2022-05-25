St Lawrence College to drop mask mandates
As of June 1, St. Lawrence College (SLC) will no longer require the use of masks on campus or in SLC facilities, unless PPE is a requirement of the learning or work environment.
The college will continue to provide medical grade masks at security offices across all campus for any SLC students or employees who wish to use one.
SLC Campus health centres will continue to require masks, as this is in keeping with different infection control requirements within clinical health settings.
Anyone with an appointment at a campus health centre who arrives without a mask will be provided with one.
Specific programs and labs that have a PPE requirement will continue with policies already in place.
Brockville Police news releaseBrockville Police news release for May 24, 2022 includes 5 investigations the police force encountered this week.
EOSSAA Track and Field ChampionshipsUpper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.
Grenville OPP enforcement during Canada Road Safety WeekBetween May 17 and May 23, 2022 members from the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 219 traffic related charges during enforcement for Canada Road Safety Week.
Madoc: plenty of charges on may long weekendCentral Hastings Ontario Provincial Police were kept busy during the May long weekend with 144 calls for service in the Madoc area.
Three moose collisions in Algonquin ParkThe Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating three separate crashes involving moose in the Algonquin Park between May 16 to May 22, 20222.
61 speeding tickets issued during Canada Road Safety Week in KillaloeThe Killaloe detachment of the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) participated in Canada Road Safety Week, handing out 61 speeding charges and 9 R.I.D.E checks were completed.
Greater Madawaska declares state of emergencyThe Township of Greater Madawaska declared a state of emergency on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., in response to a severe thunderstorm the day before.
Roommate arrested and charged with assaultOn May 16, 2022 at approximately 9:40 a.m. police responded to a call in regards to an assault which had just taken place at a residence in downtown Kingston.
Walk and Roll Safe event at Waterfront ParkThe City of Pembroke and the OTtawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance are partnering June 4th for the Walk and Roll Safe event at Waterfront Park.