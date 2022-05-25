St Lawrence College to drop mask mandates

As of June 1, St. Lawrence College (SLC) will no longer require the use of masks on campus or in SLC facilities, unless PPE is a requirement of the learning or work environment.

The college will continue to provide medical grade masks at security offices across all campus for any SLC students or employees who wish to use one.

SLC Campus health centres will continue to require masks, as this is in keeping with different infection control requirements within clinical health settings.

Anyone with an appointment at a campus health centre who arrives without a mask will be provided with one.

Specific programs and labs that have a PPE requirement will continue with policies already in place.