Structure fire on Dunlop St. Saturday

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire Saturday night, May 21, at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Dunlop Street in Pembroke. The family of six residing inside the home have been displace due to the extensive damage to the home.

On arrival, heavy smoke was seen throughout the house. Firefighters entered the home, conducted a search for anyone that might be inside, and ensured no one was in the house. It was confirmed shortly after that no one was inside the house during the time of the fire.

Although fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly, the house had been undetected for a long period of time, resulting in extensive damage to the structure. Tragically, the family lost their pet.

13 full time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. The Pembroke Fire Department's pumper and aerial trucks were used.

Renfrew County Paramedics and OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) attended the scene.

Ottawa River Power Corp. also provided assistance at the scene.

Pembroke Fire continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.