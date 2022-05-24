Structure fire on Dunlop St. Saturday
The Pembroke Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire Saturday night, May 21, at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Dunlop Street in Pembroke. The family of six residing inside the home have been displace due to the extensive damage to the home.
On arrival, heavy smoke was seen throughout the house. Firefighters entered the home, conducted a search for anyone that might be inside, and ensured no one was in the house. It was confirmed shortly after that no one was inside the house during the time of the fire.
Although fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly, the house had been undetected for a long period of time, resulting in extensive damage to the structure. Tragically, the family lost their pet.
13 full time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. The Pembroke Fire Department's pumper and aerial trucks were used.
Renfrew County Paramedics and OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) attended the scene.
Ottawa River Power Corp. also provided assistance at the scene.
Pembroke Fire continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
Brockville Police news releaseBrockville Police news release for May 24, 2022 includes 5 investigations the police force encountered this week.
EOSSAA Track and Field ChampionshipsUpper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.
Grenville OPP enforcement during Canada Road Safety WeekBetween May 17 and May 23, 2022 members from the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 219 traffic related charges during enforcement for Canada Road Safety Week.
St Lawrence College to drop mask mandatesSt. Lawrence College will be lifting remaining masking requirements for all students and staff as of June 1st, 2022.
Madoc: plenty of charges on may long weekendCentral Hastings Ontario Provincial Police were kept busy during the May long weekend with 144 calls for service in the Madoc area.
Three moose collisions in Algonquin ParkThe Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating three separate crashes involving moose in the Algonquin Park between May 16 to May 22, 20222.
61 speeding tickets issued during Canada Road Safety Week in KillaloeThe Killaloe detachment of the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) participated in Canada Road Safety Week, handing out 61 speeding charges and 9 R.I.D.E checks were completed.
Greater Madawaska declares state of emergencyThe Township of Greater Madawaska declared a state of emergency on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., in response to a severe thunderstorm the day before.
Roommate arrested and charged with assaultOn May 16, 2022 at approximately 9:40 a.m. police responded to a call in regards to an assault which had just taken place at a residence in downtown Kingston.