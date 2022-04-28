Student trustees appointed for 2022/2023 school year for ALCDSB

Student trustees have been appointed for the 2022/2023 school year for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

Mary Mekhaeil of Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School and Marlow Slatter of Nicolson Catholic College were elected by the student senate.

"By electing Student Trustees, we are ensuring the different viewpoints of our diverse student population is well represented. Becoming a Student Trustee offers our secondary school aged students with an invaluable experience. By becoming involved at the board level, the students will gain hands-on experience in a professional environment and an opportunity to exercise their leadership qualities while advocating for their peers." said Tom Dall, Chair of the Board, in a release.

The two trustees represent approximately 12,000 students across the board.

Both students will be sworn in to their roles on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m.