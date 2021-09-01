Swimming lessons return to Kinsmen Pool

Swimming lessons are returning at the Kinsmen Pool.

The City of Pembroke has announced that the first sessions will run from September 20th to October 30th.

Registration take place on September 13th and 14th at the Pembroke Memorial Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who cannot make it in-person on those days can register over the phone starting September 15th at 9:30 p.m.

Changes are being made to how lessons are done due to COVID-19:

Swimming lessons Swim Kids 4 and below (including all pre-school classes) will require a parent/guardian (16 years or older) to be in the water within arms reach for safety purposes. No exceptions.

Payment is required by lesson 1 to secure your spot in the class since space in classes is limited. The Kinsmen Pool now has a debit and credit machine, but still accepts cash.

There will be no spectators for lessons at this time.

Face coverings are required while in the change rooms and on deck but are to be removed before entering the water.

Showers are available for a quick rinse after lessons.

Lockers are unavailable however there will be places on deck for your belongings.

Swimmers are to come dressed in their bathing suits to reduce time in the change rooms.

A full swimming lesson schedule is expected to be released in the coming days on the City of Pembroke's website.