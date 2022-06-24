Temporary traffic disruption in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.

Effective Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until Friday, July 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Nelson Street, between Howard Street and Fraser Lane will be reduced to one lane to facilitate infrastructure installation.

Delays can be expected throughout the area. The public is encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. Temporary traffic lights will be installed in this area to direct the flow of traffic.

The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the construction signage.