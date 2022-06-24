Temporary traffic disruption in Pembroke
The City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.
Effective Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until Friday, July 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Nelson Street, between Howard Street and Fraser Lane will be reduced to one lane to facilitate infrastructure installation.
Delays can be expected throughout the area. The public is encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. Temporary traffic lights will be installed in this area to direct the flow of traffic.
The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the construction signage.
-
Compliance check leads to breach chargesThe Brockville Police Service performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male that lead to charges of break of conditions.
-
Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among othersCorrectional Service Canada says there has been a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay institution.
-
Inmate death at Collins BayCorrectional Services Canada says an inmate serving time at Collins Bay Institution has died while within custody. The man died serving a term of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.
-
Bath Road development plan raises concernsA 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.
-
More and more Kingston residents struggling to afford foodAs inflation reaches an all-time high in nearly 40 years, the cost of living is affecting Kingston residents. More and more people are struggling to feed themselves in the region than ever before.
-
6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.
-
Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin TrailSnow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
-
Redblacks tickets now on saleThe City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
OPP search for missing elderly male from KemptvilleOfficers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing male from a residence on Bowen Crescent, Kemptville, in the Municipality of North Grenville.