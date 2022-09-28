If you're looking for the freshest apples for your thanksgiving pie, and interested in supporting a great cause, the annual Petawawa Apple Day is returning this weekend!

Families can go to the Petawawa Market Mall at 3025 Petawawa Blvd and pick up some fresh apples.

On Saturday the event runs from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, from 10 am to 3 pm.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping fundraise for the Petawawa Scouting programs.

Money raised during Apple Day goes to improving the 4th Petawawa Scouting program through fee subsidies, outings, group equipment, training and many other endeavours.

When you are out this weekend getting your shopping done or getting a coffee, say hello to a Beaver, Cub or Scout and support this great movement.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink