The Black & White Gala returns with $10,000 donation from local business owners

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced the return of the Black & White Gala on October 15th. This year the event is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The goal for the event this year is the raise money in support for the Cancer Care Campaign, which will fund the expansions and upgrades to the Chemotherapy and Medial Daycare units at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, improving the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

Organizers from the Hospital Foundation want to thank Ray and Barb Pilon, local owners and operators of Canadian Tire Pembroke for their continued support of local healthcare. They made a generous donation of $10,000 to this year's event as a 'Gift of Humanity' sponsor.

"Barb, myself and our team here at Canadian Tire Pembroke are happy to once again contribute to the PRHF in support of this year's Cancer Care Campaign. As a 100% locally owned Canadian company, we are committed to supporting our local community," said Mr. Pilon.

Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin adds, "We are very blessed to have the support of this local business, coupled with their staff at Canadian Tire Pembroke. Thank you all very much!"

The Black & White Gala is an opportunity for ticket purchasers to enjoy a catered meal from Ullrich's at the beautiful Normandy Officers' Mess while supporting the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.prhfoundation.com/blackandwhite-gala/.

For more information regarding the Black & White Gala, please contact Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation at leigh.costello@prh.email or (613) 732-2811, extension 6129.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray