Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
BROCKVILLE,ONT -- Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region went down again, it's now at 26.
Once again, the number of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark residents in hospital is at zero.
Of the active cases, 9 are in UCLG West, 6 in UCLG East, 5 in UCLG Central, 4 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, and 1 is unknown.
26 Active cases today – 3 New, Total 1692 - 1606 Recovered. On the Map: 26 community cases: Lanark West 1; Lanark East 4; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 6; UCLG West 9; UCLG Central 5. 0 LGL residents in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/5xueGdqU4G— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) May 14, 2021