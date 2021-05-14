Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

BROCKVILLE,ONT -- Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The number of known active cases in the region went down again, it's now at 26.

Once again, the number of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark residents in hospital is at zero.

Of the active cases, 9 are in UCLG West, 6 in UCLG East, 5 in UCLG Central, 4 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, and 1 is unknown.