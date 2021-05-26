Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 32.
One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark remains in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
Of the active cases, 14 are in UCLG East, 7 in Lanark East, 6 in UCLG Central, 3 in Lanark West, and 2 in UCLG West.
32 Active cases today – 3 New, Total 1740 - 1648 Recovered. On the Map: 32 community cases: Lanark West 3; Lanark East 7; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 14 UCLG West 2; UCLG Central 6. 1 LGL resident in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/TeoX41iXD4— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) May 26, 2021