Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 32.

One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark remains in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 14 are in UCLG East, 7 in Lanark East, 6 in UCLG Central, 3 in Lanark West, and 2 in UCLG West.