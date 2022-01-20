Three new deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenvile and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three more deaths from COVID-19 since the last report.

70 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

94 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region since Monday's report.

10 new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 84 cases added from the previous days.

There are currently 20 people in the hospital with the virus, seven are in the intensive care unit, two are on ventilators.