TLTI & Gananoque launch the 1000 Islands 'Wanderer' project

The Town of Gananoque received funding through the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Rural Economic Development (RED) program to launch the 1000 Islands 'Wanderer' project. The project is in collaboration with the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

The year-long project will follow one individual as they travel through Gananoque and Leeds and the Thousand Islands while documenting their experiences on a digital platform.

"We are very thankful to Minister Lisa Thompson for the funding provided by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Through this project, we'll be able to promote tourism, and entrepreneurship, create exposure for events, and businesses, and shed light on the amazing people and places that make up our region," stated Mayor Ted Lojko

Mitch Beattie has been chosen to take on the new role as the 1000 Islands Wanderer. A native to the township, Beattie has traveled all over the world documenting his experiences through film and photography. Coupled with his love for the region, he is the perfect fit to help document and share Gananoque and the Township of Leeds, and the Thousand Islands.

Beattie will develop Wanderer content that will be shared across multiple social media streams including Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Youtube. "As the 1000 Islands Wanderer, I will provide an exploratory perspective of the 1000 Islands to viewers. We have worked in places all over the world and from all the beauty that we have seen, there is still something so special about the 1000 Islands Regions that make it one of my favourite places in the globe," stated Beattie.

"Our government remains committed to supporting projects that promote tourism in rural communities," said Steve Clark MPP for Leeds - Grenville - Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "Through this funding, we will be able to showcase the beauty of the 1000 Islands and increase tourism to an important area in Ontario. I wish Mitch Beattie the best of luck and I look forward to seeing the finished product of what will no doubt be a great production, capturing the majestic beauty of Gananoque, Leeds, and the Thousand Islands."

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa.