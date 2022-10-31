Two bodies recovered from local waterway

Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley is reporting on two bodies that have been located east of Pembroke on Muskrat Lake. The bodies were recovered on the morning of October 31st.

OPP says foul play is not suspected that this time. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

As of 10:30 a.m. October 31st, officers are on the scene and continuing the investigation. More information will follow as it becomes available.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray